Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has proposed changes in the English spelling of names of 24 places across the state, including the district name Khurda, which may be written as 'Khoradha' if the proposal is finalised.

In a public notice issued on February 4, the state government said the move aims to restore the original Odia names of places and ensure that official records correctly reflect Odisha’s linguistic, historical and cultural heritage.

Other major proposed changes include Balasore becoming Baleshwar, Keonjhar becoming Kendujhar, and Kandhamal being written instead of Khondmal.

Deogarh may be written as Debagarh, Angul as Anugol, Nayagarh as Nayagada, and Rairakhol as Redhakhol. Similarly, Kendrapara is proposed to be written as Kendrapada, while Keonjhargarh may become Kendujhargarh.

The government has invited objections and suggestions from the public and other stakeholders within 15 days from the date of publication of the notice. Responses must be submitted in writing along with supporting documents.

The notice makes it clear that objections received after the deadline will not be considered. If no objections are received within the stipulated period, the government may proceed with the proposed changes as per law.

If implemented, the revised spellings will be reflected in official records, maps and government communications across the state.

Proposed changes:

Podia → Padia

Deogarh → Debagarh

Reamal → Riamal

Khondmal → Kandhamal

Khurda → Khoradha

Bolagarh → Bolagada

Banpur → Banapur

Jatni → Jatani

Angul → Anugol

Pallahara → Palalahada

Athagarh → Athagad

Salipur → Salepur

Baramba → Badamba

Balasore → Baleshwar

Nilgiri → Nilagiri

Aul → Ali

Kendrapara → Kendrapada

Makalapara → Mahakalapada

Keonjhar → Kendujhar

Barbil → Badbil

Keonjhargarh → Kendujhargarh

Rairakhol → Redhakhol

Nayagarh → Nayagada

Daspalla → Dashapalla