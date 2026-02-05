Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has proposed changes in the English spelling of names of 24 places across the state, including the district name Khurda, which may be written as 'Khoradha' if the proposal is finalised.
In a public notice issued on February 4, the state government said the move aims to restore the original Odia names of places and ensure that official records correctly reflect Odisha’s linguistic, historical and cultural heritage.
Other major proposed changes include Balasore becoming Baleshwar, Keonjhar becoming Kendujhar, and Kandhamal being written instead of Khondmal.
Deogarh may be written as Debagarh, Angul as Anugol, Nayagarh as Nayagada, and Rairakhol as Redhakhol. Similarly, Kendrapara is proposed to be written as Kendrapada, while Keonjhargarh may become Kendujhargarh.
The government has invited objections and suggestions from the public and other stakeholders within 15 days from the date of publication of the notice. Responses must be submitted in writing along with supporting documents.
The notice makes it clear that objections received after the deadline will not be considered. If no objections are received within the stipulated period, the government may proceed with the proposed changes as per law.
If implemented, the revised spellings will be reflected in official records, maps and government communications across the state.
Proposed changes:
Podia → Padia
Deogarh → Debagarh
Reamal → Riamal
Khondmal → Kandhamal
Khurda → Khoradha
Bolagarh → Bolagada
Banpur → Banapur
Jatni → Jatani
Angul → Anugol
Pallahara → Palalahada
Athagarh → Athagad
Salipur → Salepur
Baramba → Badamba
Balasore → Baleshwar
Nilgiri → Nilagiri
Aul → Ali
Kendrapara → Kendrapada
Makalapara → Mahakalapada
Keonjhar → Kendujhar
Barbil → Badbil
Keonjhargarh → Kendujhargarh
Rairakhol → Redhakhol
Nayagarh → Nayagada
Daspalla → Dashapalla