Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police have arrested Advik Srivastava (21), a third-year B.Tech (Mechanical) student at KIIT University, in connection with the alleged suicide of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal (20).

A third-year Computer Science student of the university, Prakriti allegedly died by suicide in the hostel of the educational institution on February 16 evening.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Siddhant Sigdel (24), the cousin of Prakriti and a third-year B.Tech (Mechanical) student at KIIT, police apprehended Advik for allegedly harassing the girl, which led to her suicide.

Advik was arrested under Section 108 of the BNS (abetment of suicide).

On the other hand, the police arrested two security guards deployed at KIIT, identified as Ramakanta Nayak (45) and Jogendra Behera (25), for allegedly thrashing some of the agitating students.

The two were arrested under Sections 126 (2) [wrongful restraint], 296 [obscene acts], 115 (2) [voluntarily causing hurt], and 3 (5) [joint criminal liability] of the BNS.

Following the death of Prakriti, irate university students staged protests, demanding justice for her. During the protests, the two security guards allegedly assaulted some of the agitating students.