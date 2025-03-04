Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed to conduct an on-spot inquiry at the KIIT University here in connection with the alleged suicide of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal (20) at the hostel of the educational institute.

The commission has also ordered for submission of the investigation report by March 10.

"Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Commission directs the Registrar (Law) to proceed for inquiry in KIIT University, Bhubaneswar to conduct an on-spot inquiry along with team consisting two officers from Investigation Division, one not below the rank of SSP and one officer/ official from Law Division and submit its inquiry report to the Commission by 10th March, 2025," the NHRC said in its order.

"The complainant alleged that Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepali student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University, had faced harassment by her named ex-boyfriend, Advik Srivastava, and that the university's International Relations Office (IRO) had neglected her complaints, contributing to her tragic suicide. Protests by Nepali students seeking justice were met with verbal abuse, threats, and physical assault by KIIT officials and security guards. Additionally, the complainant accused Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) of exploiting tribal children, violating their human rights, and engaging in illegal land acquisitions," the NHRC mentioned in the order.

"A 2017 Child Welfare Committee report revealed poor living conditions at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), including overcrowding, unclean facilities, and lack of basic amenities. The complainant urged the commission to take action against KIIT officials, including founder Achyuta Samanta, for their failure to address harassment complaints and their involvement in the exploitation of tribal students," it added.

Prakriti, a third-year Computer Science student at KIIT, was found dead in a hostel room of the university on the evening of February 16. Following a complaint by Prakriti’s cousin Siddhant Sigdel (24), also a third-year B.Tech (Mechanical) student at KIIT, police arrested Advik Srivastava (21), a third-year B.Tech (Mechanical) student at the same university. He has been accused of harassing Prakriti, for which she allegedly died by suicide.

After Prakriti’s death, university students staged protests demanding justice for her. Initially, KIIT directed all Nepali students to vacate the hostels, but the institution later urged them to return to campus.