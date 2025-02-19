Bhubaneswar: The body of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal (20), who allegedly died by suicide in the hostel of the KIIT University in Bhubaneswar, was handed over to her family members late last night after a post-mortem at the AIIMS here. She was a third-year Computer Science student at the educational institution.

The family members of Prakriti took the body to Nepal for the final rites.

On the other hand, three employees and two security guards of KIIT University, who were arrested for their alleged objectionable behaviour towards the agitating students, were granted bail by a local court.

The five arrested persons were identified as KIIT University Director General (HR) Sibananda Mishra (59), Director (Administration) Pratap Kumar Champaty (51), Hostel Director Sudhir Kumar Rath (59), and security guards Ramakanta Nayak (45) and Jogendra Behera (25).

Issuing a letter of apology, KIIT University has removed its two women employees from service. They are Jayanti Nath, director of the girl’s hostel, and Manjusha Pandey, associate professor of Computer Science.

After the death of Prakriti, irate university students staged protests, demanding justice for her. During the protests, the two employees of KIIT allegedly made objectionable and insulting remarks at the students.

The two security guards were also removed from service as they were accused of thrashing some of the agitating students.

Notably, Prakriti allegedly died by suicide in a hostel room of KIIT University on February 16 evening.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Siddhant Sigdel (24), the cousin of Prakriti and a third-year B.Tech (Mechanical) student at KIIT, police have arrested Advik Srivastava (21), a third-year B.Tech (Mechanical) student at the university, for allegedly harassing the girl, which led to her suicide.

While KIIT had initially asked all Nepali students of the institution to vacate hostels, it later urged them to return to the campus.