Bhubaneswar: Six more officials of the KIIT University appeared before the fact-finding panel constituted by Odisha Government in connection with alleged suicide of a Nepali girl student and varsity's atrocities on agitating students.

Chief Proctor of KIIT University PK Pattnaik, Senior Hostel Superintendent Sanhita Mishra, Assistant Director Smarika Pati, IC head Ipsita Satapathy were among six officials asked to appear before the high-level committee comprising of Home Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu, Women and Child Development Principal Secretary Shubha Sarma and Higher Education Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aravind Agrawal at the State Guest House for interrogation separately today.

Earlier, KIIT University Founder Achyuta Samanta and seven senior officials of the varsity had appeared before the panel on February 21.

Tension flared up at KIIT University after a B.Tech 3rd girl student Prakriti Lamsal was found hanging inside the hostel room on premises of the university on February 16. Protesting the incident, the Nepali students held the KIIT authorities accountable for 'continuous harrassment' by a male student that led her to take an extreme step.

Launching crackdown on agitators, the KIIT University on February 17 instructed the Nepali students to vacate the campus immediately. The students were also forcefully transported to the railway stations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Taking the issue seriously, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli urged the Centre as well as Odisha government to take appropriate action in this regard.