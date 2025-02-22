Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today assured Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba that stringent action will be taken against the culprits in the alleged harassment of Nepali students at KIIT Deemed University in Odisha capital here.

“Nepali students studying in KIIT are like our own children. The state government will ensure safety and security of Nepali students at the varsity. We are taking appropriate steps in this regard. The government will make all possible efforts to restore the faith and confidence of Nepali students on Odisha,” said the Chief Minister during a telephonic conversation with Nepal Foreign Minister.

The Chief Minister also held discussions on the issue with two officials of Nepalese embassy—Naveen Raj Adhikari and Sanjiv Sharma—at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Majhi apprised the two officials that altogether 10 people have been arrested by the Odisha police in connection with the KIIT issue. He also reiterated the state government’s commitment in ensuring justice to the Nepali students and restoring normalcy at KIIT, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.

The two officials of the Nepalese embassy thanked the Odisha government for its prompt action in connection with the alleged suicide of a Nepali girl student at KIIT and subsequent harassment of other students of the neighbouring country at the varsity.

According to the two officials, Nepal has been maintaining a cordial relation with Odisha since long. The ties between Nepal and Odisha will remain intact in future. The parents and guardians of Nepali students studying in KIIT have expressed their satisfaction over the prompt action taken by the Odisha government on the issue, they said.

Notably, a third year BTech girl student from Nepal allegedly died by suicide at KIIT some days ago. The girl student allegedly took the extreme step after she was subjected to harassment by a boy student of the institute.

The varsity authorities had asked students from Nepal to vacate the campus after they launched an agitation seeking justice for the girl students.

Taking the issue seriously, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli urged the Union as well as Odisha government to take appropriate action in this regard.