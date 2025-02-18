Bhubaneswar: The authorities of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar today issued a Letter of Apology over the incident of alleged misbehaviour by two of its employees towards some of the students of the educational institution.

The university has removed the two employees from the service, stating that their comments are extremely irresponsible and were made in their personal capacity on the spur of the moment.

While KIIT has apologised for their behaviour, it said the two have apologized for their action.

"We are regretful of the way some of us behaved with the agitating students. We love our students and have never done any disservice to them. The comments made by two of our officers are extremely irresponsible. Although the comments are made in their personal capacity on the spur of the moment, we do not support their action. We have removed them from service. They too have apologized for their behavior. We too apologize for all that has happened and hereby tender our love and affection to all the students and people of Nepal. We love them as much as we love the people of India and the people of the world. Additionally, we are again appealing to our Nepali students to join the regular academics with immediate effect," said KIIT in a statement.

Additionally, two security staff were removed from service as they were accused of thrashing some of the agitating students. Police have arrested the two security guards, identified as Ramakanta Nayak (45) and Jogendra Behera (25), and registered a criminal case against them.

The entire matter pertains to the alleged suicide of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal (20) in the hostel of the KIIT University on February 16 evening. She was a third-year Computer Science student of KIIT.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Siddhant Sigdel (24), the cousin of Prakriti and a third-year B.Tech (Mechanical) student at KIIT, police have arrested Advik Srivastava (21), a third-year B.Tech (Mechanical) student at the university, for allegedly harassing the girl, which led to her suicide.

Following the death of Prakriti, irate university students staged protests, demanding justice for her. During the protests, the two employees of KIIT allegedly made objectionable and insulting remarks at the students.

Furthermore, the two security guards allegedly assaulted some of the agitating students.

While KIIT had initially asked all Nepali students of the institution to vacate hostels, it later urged them to return to the campus.