Bhubaneswar: While the alleged suicide of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal in the hostel of the KIIT University in Bhubaneswar sent shockwaves across the capital city, a purported photo of a flight ticket having the name of accused Advik Srivastava has surfaced on social media with the allegation that he was trying to flee the city.

Prakriti was a B.Tech third-year student of KIIT University while Advik is a third-year Mechanical Engineering student of the educational institution.

The photo was posted by a netizen on social media platform 'X' with a claim that Advik tried to "escape the city" after harassing Prakriti.

The photo features a flight ticket dated 16 February 2025 booked in the name of Advik Srivastava, having Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar as its origin and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata as its destination.

The boarding time, as mentioned in the flight ticket, was 8.35 PM while the departure time was 9.20 PM.

Incidentally, Prakriti was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the hostel on February 16 evening. It is suspected that she died by suicide after allegedly being harassed by Advik over their strained relationship.

The Commissionerate Police have arrested Advik in connection with the alleged suicide case.

On the other hand, an audio clip allegedly featuring a conversation between Advik and Prakriti has surfaced on social media and gone viral. In the clip, a young man was heard abusing and harassing a girl.

Following the death of Prakriti, irate university students took to the streets and staged protest outside the entrance of the campus, demanding justice for her.

They alleged that Prakriti was being abused by a youth and she had reported the matter to the International Relations Office (IRO) at the university. However, no action was taken despite her desperate request for help, they alleged, adding that unable to deal with the harassment, she took her own life.

Addressing media persons, University Registrar Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty said, "Prakriti was in a relationship. She was staying in the hostel and took an extreme step due to a strained equation with her partner. Her room has been sealed and family members informed. Police have arrested the accused boy."

Meanwhile, the Registrar's office issued a notice directing all Nepali students to vacate the campus.

"The university is closed sine die for all international students from Nepal. They are hereby directed to vacate the university campus immediately on 17th February, 2025," the notice read.