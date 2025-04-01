Bhubaneswar: A student of the KIIT University died by suicide after jumping off a seven-storey under construction building in Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as Arnav Mukherjee, a 3rd year B.Tech student at KIIT University. He hails from Bankura district of West Bengal.

The B.Tech student was accomodated at KIIT University's hostel for study. However, he reportedly jumped to death from an under construction building at Mancheswar area on Monday night.

The identity of the deceased was ascertained today. The body has been sent to the Capital Hospital for post-mortem after a case of unnatural death was registered at the Mancheswar Police Station today.

The KIIT authorities are yet to release any statement over the death of the student.

Recently, the KIIT University was in the headlines for alleged ill-treatment with Nepali students, who were agitating demanding justice for a girl student found dead inside hostel room on premises of the institution in February.