Bhubaneswar: In ongoing investigation into a Nepali student suicide at the KIIT University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha Government will take action based on the report submitted by the high-level panel, informed Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj today.

The fact-finding panel constituted by the state government had summoned eight persons including KIIT Founder Achyuta Samanta to enquire into the matter.

Responding to the notice, Samanta and seven senior officials of the KIIT University deposed before three-member committee comprising Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu, Women and Child Development Department Principal Secretary Shubha Sarma and Higher Education Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aravind Agrawal at the State Guest House on Friday evening.

The statements of those were summoned in connection with suicide of a Nepali student at KIIT University have been recorded. Further course of action will be taken based on the recommendation by the committee, Suraj said.

So far, 10 persons have been arrested in this case. The police investigation is also underway. The CCTV footages have been sent to the forensic lab. A copy of the forensic report has been sent to the government which is under investigation, the Minister said.

Further, the KIIT University has suspended two women employees for their mibehaviour to students, who were protesting over the girl student's death at the campus. The two suspended employees had also appeared before the committee yesterday. Action will be taken on the basis of the report submitted by the high-level inquiry committee, he added.

The police is also verifying the audio featuring conversation between the deceased girl student and the accused. If it is proved true, action will be taken under IT Act, Suraj said.

He also said that the government has promised to bear the travel expenses of the Nepali students returning to the campus.

He assured that the government will take special care so that the students do not face the wrath of KIIT authorities in the future.

Tension flared up at KIIT University after a B.Tech 3rd girl student Prakriti Lamsal was found hanging inside the hostel room on premises of the university on February 16. Protesting the incident, the Nepali students held the KIIT authorities accountable for 'continuous harrassment' by a male student that led her to take an extreme step.

Launching crackdown on agitators, the KIIT University on February 17 instructed the Nepali students to vacate the campus immediately. The students were also forcefully transported to the railway stations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Taking the issue seriously, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli urged the Centre as well as Odisha government to take appropriate action in this regard.