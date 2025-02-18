Bhubaneswar: The ongoing tension at KIIT University over a female student's suicide at the campus stalled the Legislative Assembly in Odisha.

Raising the issue during zero hour at the House, Opposition Chief Whip Pratap Deb criticised the BJP government for deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"The BJP government, which came to power by talking about Odia Asmita, has failed to maintain law and order in the state. The student suicide incident at KIIT University has brought condemnantion for Odisha in international level. The law and order situation is deteriorating everywhere from the state capital to hamlet," the senior BJD member alleged.

Speaking about the law and order situation in Odisha, he said, "One murder took place in heart of Bhubaneswar during the Prime Minister's visit. People are not safe in apartments. The alleged atrocity on an Army person and his female friend at Bharatpur police station proves that people are not safe even in police station. The district collector is yet to submit inquiry report on alleged assault on a government employee by then Governor's son in Puri. The RDC probe into Chikiti hooch tragedy is yet to come out. In my constituency, culprit is roaming freely and police are silent even if an FIR has been registered in one case. The law and order is in shambles everywhere across the state," asking whether there is instruction from the top level to go slow.

Replying to the BJD leader, BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy termed the KIIT incident as 'unfortunate'. In counter attack, he asked, "KIIT Founder was elected as MP from which party? Who had promoted him? The minister from which party assaulted police at police station? The former Law Minister was an accused in Mahanga double murder case. Who was behind Pari murder case? The former Chief Minister mocked people by praising the former minister, who was accused in Mamita Meher murder case, at a meeting at his home district. Will You (BJD) teach law and order?"

Condemning atrocities against agitating students by KIIT authorities, Congress MLA Tara Bahinipati demanded judicial inquiry into death of a Nepali student.

"Odisha has been condemned world-wide for the action taken by KIIT authorities against Nepali students, who were protesting for justice to the deceased student at the university campus. India has a close relationship with Nepal. The neighbouring country contributes in offering musk (Kasturi) to Lord Jagannath. However, the way the KIIT authorities assaulted the Nepali students for the protest is condemnable. They drove out around 1500 students of the university and asked them to leave the campus. The videos showing crackdown on students from Nepal at KIIT University have gone viral on the internet. This has hurt my heart as this is the matter of Jagannath culture and Odisha," the Congress MLA said.

Seeking state government's intervention into the matter, he said that he will sit inside the House till judicial probe is not ordered.