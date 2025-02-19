Bhubaneswar: The KIIT University has decided to bear the travel expenses for the return journey of Nepali students who have reached their country. The university had on February 17 asked all Nepali students of the institution to vacate hostels after Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal (20) allegedly died by suicide in a hostel room of KIIT on February 16 evening. She was a third-year Computer Science student at the educational institution.

As per reports, Nepal's Foreign Affairs Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, had a telephonic discussion with KIIT representatives. The university assured that it would cover the travel expenses of students who have reached Nepal and arrange re-examinations for those missing out on the tests.

A 24x7 helpline (+91 7847064550 and +91 7855029322) has been set up by KIIT to provide support and guidance to the students.

A dedicated control (+91 8114380770) room is open 24x7 at KIIT Campus 6 to facilitate the return of Nepali students to the campus.

After the death of Prakriti, irate university students had staged protests, demanding justice for her.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Siddhant Sigdel (24), the cousin of Prakriti and a third-year B.Tech (Mechanical) student at KIIT, police have arrested Advik Srivastava (21), a third-year B.Tech (Mechanical) student at the university, for allegedly harassing the girl, which led to her suicide.

While KIIT had initially asked all Nepali students of the institution to vacate hostels, it later urged them to return to the campus.

On the other hand, three employees and two security guards of KIIT University, who were arrested for their alleged objectionable behaviour towards the agitating students, were granted bail by a local court.

The five arrested persons were identified as KIIT University Director General (HR) Sibananda Mishra (59), Director (Administration) Pratap Kumar Champaty (51), Hostel Director Sudhir Kumar Rath (59), and security guards Ramakanta Nayak (45) and Jogendra Behera (25).

Issuing a letter of apology, KIIT University has removed its two women employees from service. They are Jayanti Nath, director of the girl’s hostel, and Manjusha Pandey, associate professor of Computer Science.

During the protests, the two employees of KIIT allegedly made objectionable and insulting remarks at the students.

The two security guards were also removed from service as they were accused of thrashing some of the agitating students.