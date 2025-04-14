As Odisha welcomes the Odia New Year with the celebration of Pana Sankranti, one thing that finds its way into almost every household is the humble bael fruit (wood apple). Whether it's in the form of the sweet and tangy pana drink or offered as prasad in temples, bael holds both cultural and medicinal value. But beyond its religious significance, bael is known for its impressive health benefits, especially during the summer months.

Here’s a look at why this traditional fruit deserves a place in your diet, especially on the occasion of Pana Sankranti:

1. Good for Digestion

Bael is known for its strong digestive properties. The pulp of the fruit is rich in tannins, which help reduce inflammation in the intestines and are particularly helpful for those suffering from diarrhea or dysentery. It also helps regulate bowel movements and prevents constipation when consumed regularly.

2. Cools the Body

Pana Sankranti falls in mid-April, when Odisha starts feeling the full intensity of summer. Bael is naturally cooling. The pana drink made from bael pulp helps lower body heat and keeps you hydrated. It’s a natural way to beat the heat without relying on artificial drinks.

3. Boosts Immunity

Bael is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, which help build resistance against infections. Regular consumption can strengthen the immune system, especially when seasonal infections are common during changing weather.

4. Controls Blood Sugar

Bael leaves and pulp are traditionally used in Ayurvedic remedies to manage blood sugar levels. While the fruit pulp is sweet, it has a low glycemic index and doesn’t cause a sudden spike in blood sugar, making it suitable for people with diabetes in moderate amounts.

5. Supports Liver Health

Bael is believed to have detoxifying properties. It helps the liver eliminate toxins and improves overall liver function. This is especially useful in summer when heat and dehydration can impact the liver’s efficiency.

6. Rich in Nutrients

Bael is a good source of potassium, calcium, fiber, and vitamins A, B, and C. These nutrients are essential for maintaining bone health, improving eyesight, aiding metabolism, and boosting overall energy levels.

A Tradition with Purpose

Many traditional foods and rituals in India are designed around the changing seasons, and pana is a perfect example. The use of bael fruit during Pana Sankranti is not just symbolic—it serves a real purpose in helping people stay healthy as they step into the New Year and prepare for the intense summer ahead.

So this Pana Sankranti, while you sip your refreshing glass of pana, take a moment to appreciate the goodness packed inside that bael fruit—it’s nature’s way of taking care of you.