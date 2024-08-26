Bhubaneswar: The state government today issued a detailed SOP for the implementation of Subhadra Yojana for women in Odisha.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced a broad guideline for implementation of the novel scheme in the Odisha Assembly a few days ago.

As per the detailed SOP:

The beneficiaries must be the resident of Odisha.

Their age must be above 21 years and below 60 years as on July 1, 2024.

The date of birth of a woman as mentioned in her Aadhaar card will be taken into consideration for calculating her age for the scheme.

Exclusion criteria:

The women who are getting financial assistance of Rs 1,500 or above per month and Rs 18,000 or above per year under any other scheme of the government

The woman or any member of her family is a sitting or former MP or MLA, income tax payer, elected representative of Panchayati Raj body or ULB except ward members and councilors, employee and pension holder of government undertaking and boards.

Families having irrigated land of 5 acres or above or un-irrigated land of 10 acres or above

Families having commercial vehicles, light vehicles and four-wheelers

Families having annual income above Rs 2.5 lakh