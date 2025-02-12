Kolkata: After a memorable campaign in the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, culminating in the title win, the defending Champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to make history with a first-of-its-kind Trophy tour in several states of the country.

As part of their championship celebrations, the franchise will travel along with the coveted trophy across multiple cities in India, including the capital city of Odisha, to connect with the heart of their fanbase.

This marks the first time in history that a TATA IPL franchise is organising a Trophy Tour beyond their home city. The initiative aims to give the nationwide KKR fans a chance to interact with the trophy and witness their favourite team’s achievement in all its glory.

Ahead of the new season, the extensive tour will see the prestigious TATA IPL trophy journey across nine cities, starting from February 14 in Guwahati and finally making a return to the City of Joy in Kolkata by March 12 & 16. The tour will cover multiple regions including Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Gangtok, Siliguri, Patna, Durgapur and Kolkata.

Through this initiative, KKR aims to create memorable experiences for the fans who have constantly shown their support for the team throughout the years. The franchise wants to invite them to be a part of the celebration with the Knight Riders’ family. The engagement will give the fans a first-hand experience of the trophy, while also allowing them an opportunity to create their own memories with the ultimate prize.

As part of this special celebration, the fans can participate in exciting cricket-themed games including Cricket Rock Paper Scissors and Cricket Pong. Each visitor will have a chance to win fantastic prizes and take home special KKR giveaways, making their trophy viewing experience even more memorable.

Binda Dey, Group CMO, Knight Riders Sports, said, “We are very excited to bring the Trophy Tour to our fans in Eastern India. Due to some unavoidable reasons, we couldn’t do a victory march in Kolkata after the title win last season. For us, our fans are like family. They have showered KKR with immense love, in good times and bad. This tour is our attempt at bringing back to the fans, the trophy our players had won through their constant love and support last season.”

Tour Trophy cities and dates:

14th February: Guwahati, City Center Mall

16th February: Bhubaneshwar, Nexus Esplanade Mall

21st February: Jamshedpur, P&M Hi Tec Mall

23rd February: Ranchi, JD Hi Street Mall

28th February: Gangtok, West Point Mall

2nd March: Siliguri, City Center Mall

7th March: Patna, City Center Mall

9th March: Durgapur, Junction Mall

12th March: Kolkata, City Center Mall

16th March: Kolkata, South City Mall