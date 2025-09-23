Koraput/Bhubaneswar: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in southern Odisha, the Koraput district administration has cancelled the leave of all government officials.

In an order issued on Tuesday, Koraput Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan directed officials to immediately return to their respective headquarters and remain there until September 28. No official will be allowed to leave headquarters without the Collector’s permission, the order stated.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and intensify into a depression, expected to cross the south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 27, 2025.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely at several places in Koraput district. The forecast also warns of gusty winds at 30–40 kmph.

The IMD has issued an orange warning for the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Koraput, and Malkangiri for September 24.