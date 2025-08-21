Lamataput (Koraput): A pall of gloom has descended on Nandapur area of Koraput district after a divyang girl and her mother drowned in a village pond today.

The deceased have been identified as Sumitra Majhi and her mother Namita Majhi, residents of Haraganda village. The two, along with Sumitra’s brother Manoj Majhi, had gone to their maternal uncle’s house at Balia village under Nandapur police limits.

According to reports, the siblings went to the village pond for bathing while Namita was cutting grass in a nearby field. Sumitra, who was differently abled, slipped into the deeper side of the pond. Seeing her struggle, Manoj rushed to inform his mother.

In an attempt to rescue her daughter, Namita entered the pond but also lost control and drowned. Manoj immediately sought help from villagers, who alerted the fire services and police.

During a rescue operation, fire personnel retrieved the bodies of Sumitra and Namita. They were rushed to the local hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

The incident has cast a shadow of grief over both Haraganda and Balia villages. Meanwhile, the Nandapur police have registered a case and launched an investigation.