Koraput: In a major crackdown on organised crime, the Koraput police arrested five persons involved in ganja smuggling and arms possession during a special operation under Padwa police limits on Tuesday. Police also invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against a notorious criminal operating in the region.

According to police, the Padwa Police Station registered a case (No. 114/2025) under the NDPS Act and Arms Act after intercepting a Mahindra Bolero SUV transporting contraband from Dokanput towards Pottangi. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by SI Surendra Kumar Sethi set up a checkpoint at Mali Sublar Chhak and signalled the vehicle to stop. The driver attempted to flee but was caught after a brief chase.

During the chase, one of the accused brandished a pistol at the police team, but officers managed to overpower all five suspects without any injury or casualty. The team seized 350 kg of ganja, two pistols, both marked ‘Made in USA’, along with mobile phones, identity documents and a small amount of cash.

The arrested have been identified as Lal Bahadur Darjee (34) of Kusumput under Jeypore Sadar PS; Trinath Khara (30), Suresh Bisoi alias Butia (22), Sanjaya Khara (19), and Jogesh Khara (20), all from Balel village under Machhkund PS.

Police said Darjee is a repeat offender with over 20 serious cases against him, including charges under the POCSO Act, NDPS Act, and for extortion and organised crime. He had several non-bailable warrants pending against him.

In a related development, police also detained another habitual offender, Hrudananda Nayak alias Prince (35), who faces 17 criminal cases, including extortion, NDPS violations and dacoity. The National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against him to prevent further threats to public order.