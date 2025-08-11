Koraput: Villagers of Chidibalsa in Koraput district’s Bandhugaon block punished a young couple for marrying within the same clan, a relationship that is considered taboo in their community.

The couple, identified as Mary Koleka of Peda Aloda village in Narayanpatna block and Sitaram Koleka of Chidibalsa, reportedly eloped and married despite being related.

On Sunday morning, in the presence of the village elders and other residents, the couple was subjected to a traditional punishment. The husband was made to pull a wooden plough yoke, while the wife held the plough and sprinkled water over it. This was repeated three times before the elders escorted the bride to the groom’s house.

Villagers said the ritual is intended to shame and deter others from breaking lineage marriage taboos. The couple was also fined a cow and a container of liquor, as per tribal rules.

Despite the punishment, the couple has now been accepted as husband and wife in the village.

This is the third such case reported this year in southern Odisha, following similar incidents in Rayagada’s Kanjamajodi and Koraput’s Peda Itiki villages.