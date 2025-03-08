Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra today stirred a fresh controversy by describing the integration of ‘Kosal’ region with Odisha as a historic blunder.

Mishra, a former Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, was speaking at an event in Sambalpur during the disbursal of second installment of Subhadra Yojana for women.

“The people of Sambalpur should remember that Odisha as a separate state was formed due to the integration of Utkal, Kosal and Kalinga regions. Utkal region comprises only Cuttack, Puri and Balasore. It is not proper to hail only Utkal and forget Kosal and Kalinga regions,” said the BJP MLA, who addressed the gathering soon after the recital of ‘Bande Utkal Janani’, the state anthem of Odisha.

Mishra further claimed the people of Sambalpur and Kosal have been facing continuous exploitation due to the region’s integration with Odisha.

“We have been exploited in every fields including mining, agriculture, forest and service. We have been denied our cultural rights. The integration of Kosal with Odisha is a historic blunder,” said Mishra, a former minister.

A few days ago, the senior BJP leader alleged that he has been sidelined in the party and some leaders are trying their best to weaken him politically.