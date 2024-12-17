Bhubaneswar: Short filmmaker, actor, sports person and media personality Koushik Mohapatra has bagged the State Award for Best Actor in a negative role for feature film ‘Chumki’ for the year 2022.

In the recently concluded State Film Awards ceremony held at the Mayfair Convention in Bhubaneswar, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida honoured Koushik with the award in presence of Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi.

Koushik Mohapatra is the eldest son of the legendary Music Director and Geo-Scientist Dr Shantanu Mohapatra.

Koushik has been praised for his work as Writer-Director of hunderds of short films. He has won accolades for his outstanding performances as State Champion in Billiards and Snooker, public speaking and Rock Music both in the state and outside.

Koushik’s contribution to entertainment sector and sports field as an Executive Committee member of The Bhubaneswar Club has been highly appreciated by one and all. He wears many hats as a creative personality.

He advises many renowned corporates on their Corporate Affairs - Corporate Communications and PR.