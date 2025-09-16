Bhubaneswar: The Revenue Department has suspended Kuchinda Tehsildar, Mitali Madhusmita Dalei, following allegations of partiality in a land dispute case.

The action came after a complaint filed by Rajesh Agarwal, a local resident, who accused the Tehsildar of favouring his cousins in the partition of ancestral property. Agarwal alleged that his cousins fraudulently registered mutation cases by declaring him and his family members dead, in order to take possession of the properties belonging to late Jagdish Lal Seth.

According to Agarwal, Dalei approved the documents without serving him proper notice, enabling the transfer of property without his knowledge.

Taking note of the complaint, which was submitted to the Chief Minister, Revenue Minister, and Northern Revenue Commissioner, the department ordered Dalei’s suspension. During this period, she has been directed to report to the Sambalpur District Collector’s office.

The matter is now under investigation.