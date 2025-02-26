Jagatsinghpur: Kujang police station's inspector-in-charge (IIC) Tapan Nahak has been detained for allegedly engaging in a physical relationship with a woman home guard on the false promise of marriage.

According to reports, the incident dates back to Nahak’s tenure as Additional IIC at the Jagatsinghpur police station around two months ago. During this time, he reportedly established a physical relationship with the home guard, who was also stationed there, after assuring her that he would marry her.

However, after being transferred as the IIC of Kujang police station, Nahak allegedly reneged on his promise as he was already married.

Feeling betrayed, the home guard lodged a complaint against him at the Jagatsinghpur police station on Monday.

Jagatsinghpur SP Bhawani Sankar Udgata said a case was registered on the basis of the complaint, and an investigation has been initiated. The home guard’s statement was recorded before a magistrate.

The SP also said there are claims suggesting the complaint might have been filed with an intention to extort money from Nahak, and police are examining all angles of the case.

Meanwhile, Nahak has been shifted to the district police headquarters as investigations continue.