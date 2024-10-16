Kumar Purnima is the full-moon day in the month of October-November. It is observed as the birthday of goddess Laxmi, the deity of wealth. The day is known as Kumar Purnima as young girls in Odisha perform traditional rituals with the belief of getting ideal life partners.

Here are seven important things to know about the day:

1. Morning and evening ‘Anjulis’

Maidens wake up much before sunrise, bathe and get dressed to perform the ‘Janhi Osa’ where they offer to the sun god, palmful of ‘khae’ with ‘janhi’ (striped gourd), cucumber, banana, coconut, gua (betel nut), etc. known as ‘Anjuli’. They also lighten a diya and perform a puja to pay reverence to the Almighty for a suitable bridegroom. The same ritual is performed in the evening, but with ‘Chanda chakata’.

2. For a handsome husband like Kartikeya

Lord Kumar Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati, was very good-looking and the most eligible bachelor in the kingdom of gods. Therefore, maidens celebrate this festival and perform rituals, aspiring for a husband, as handsome as him.

3. Waiting for the full moon

The full moon is the centre of attraction in this festival. Girls raise the ‘Chanda chakata’ and pray to the moon. The moon is also synonymous to a handsome husband that the girls are seeking for themselves. Old grannies are of the opinion that a girl has to see the ‘Udila Janha’ (the fresh moon that has just risen on the horizon) for a young and attractive husband; if one takes too long to see the just-risen moon, then an old and senile bridegroom is in their destiny.

4. ‘Puchi khela’

It is the signature Kumar Purnima game. It is played in a squatting position where one’s weight is shifted and balanced from one leg to another rapidly. In villages, ‘Puchi’ competitions are held in the moonlight. Schools also organise ‘Puchi’ competitions for girls. Games (such as ‘Puchi’, ‘Bohu-Bohuka’, ‘Bisa-Amruta’, etc. are played and songs (like ‘Phula Baula Beni’) are sung in the moonlight.

5. The yummy ‘Chanda Chakata’

The ‘Chanda chakata’ is a delicacy made up of ‘khaee’, jaggery, banana, coconut, ginger, sugarcane, talasajja, cucumber, ghee, honey and milk is laid out on a ‘kula’ (winnowing fan) in the shape of a half moon and offered to the moon. It is then rolled into fistfuls of balls and partaken of. This tasty delight is also distributed among neighbours.

6. Kumar Utsav

Kumar Utsav is celebrated across Odisha to commemorate Kumar Purnima. Dance and music performances are organised across the state. Odissi recitals, dance performances on popular folk songs (“Kuanra Punei Janha Lo”) and Dasavatara (ten incarnations of Vishnu), Sambalpuri ‘Dalkhai’ dance and tales of this Odia festival are depicted on stage.

7. Beginning of ‘Kartika’ month

Lord Jagannath and Krishna are prayed throughout the month of ‘Kartika’ that commences from the day after Kumar Purnima till ‘Rasa’ purnima. A special ‘Habisa dalma’ is prepared using ingredients like moong daal, colocasia, green raw banana, ‘oou’ and ghee, without the usage of turmeric. This dalma is eaten once every day, before dusk and remains a diet staple throughout the month of ‘Kartika’.