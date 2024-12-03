Balasore: A LAccMI bus met with an accident as it got hung from a bridge near Phandi Chhak in Odisha's Balasore district, last night.

Fortunately, the bus was passenger-less at the time of the accident.

As per reports, the mishap occurred around 10:15 PM when the bus, travelling at high speed from Balighat to Sahadeva Khunta bus stand, struck the parapet of the flyover. The collision left the vehicle hanging off the edge of the bridge.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.

The bus crashed into a shop and transformer below the flyover, plunging the area into darkness as power was cut off.

Later, Fire Services personnel and police rushed to the scene. A crane was used to lift the bus. However, vehicular movement on the bridge remained closed until late night.

Eyewitnesses said the accident took place due to reckless driving by the bus driver.