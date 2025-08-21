Bhubaneswar: Senior OAS officer Lalatendu Sahoo has been appointed as the Personal Secretary to Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department of the state government today issued a notification in this regard.

Sahoo was earlier working as the General Manager of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC).

“Lalatendu Sahoo, OAS (SAG), General Manager, OTDC, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as personal secretary to Governor, Odisha,” read the notification.

It is worth mentioning here that senior IAS officer Roopa Roshan Sahoo had been appointed as the Secretary to the Governor as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle in the state last month.

Sahoo, a 2006-batch IAS officer, is the first woman bureaucrat to be appointed as the Secretary to the Governor.