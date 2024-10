Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government appointed Retired IPS officer Lalit Das as Chairman of the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC).

Lalit Das served as the Chief of Human Rights Protection for Odisha. The retired 1992 batch IPS officer has a demonstrated history of working in the law enforcement sector.

The Government also appointed retired IAS Uddhaba Chandra Majhi and retired OAS Saroj Kumar Mishra as the Members of OSSSC.