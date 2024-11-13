Bhubaneswar: The land acquired for the proposed world-class university of Vedanta Limited will be returned to the landowners, informed Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.

He told mediapersons today the modalities for return of the land will be completed in a day or two.

The Minister said Vedanta Ltd changed the name of the institution thrice under which the land acquisition will be carried out. Initially, the name was Sterlite Foundation, then it was changed to Vedanta Foundation and subsequently Anil Agarwal Foundation.

Pujari informed the then State Government had decided to acquire land of 22 villages and some patches of govt land. Accordingly, 4,178.84 acres privately-owned land were awarded for the university. Of them, possession of 3,342.53 acres was given to the company.

A total of 692.02 acres land owned by the Government was applied for leases. Out of them, the State Government sanctioned 509.27 acres Govt land on leases. The possession was given for 494.98 acres and leasedeed was signed for 57.21 acres.

Notably, Vedanta Ltd signed an MoU with the State Government to establish the university in Puri on July 19, 2006.

The Minister further stated nine of the total displaced households knocked the doors of the Orissa High Court. Hearing the petitions, the court questioned the frequent changing of the names as well as the credibility of Vedanta in establishing a world-class university.

The petitioners also challenged the way land acquisition was done. The High Court, during its hearings, expressed dissatisfaction over the manner of acquisitions.

Hearing the writ petitions, the court, in 2009, expressed resentment over the irregularities of land acquisition and nullified the acquisition process for the project.

In 2023, the HC asked the State Government to return the land to the owners whether they had filed a case or not.

When Vedanta Limited moved the Supreme Court challenging the Orissa High Court order, the apex court upheld the verdict of the HC.

Pujari added the Government land leased out to the Anil Agarwal Foundation will be taken back as well.

In case of privately-owned land, the owners who have been compensated will return the compensation. Subsequently, the land will be returned to such owners. The Revenue Department will make corrections in the records accordingly, Pujari informed.