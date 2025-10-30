Bhubaneswar: People in Odisha will soon be able to buy and sell land directly at tehsil offices. The new system will start from November 1, informed Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the initiative on November 1. In the first phase, the service will be available in 44 tehsil offices across the state. The facility will then be extended to all 273 remaining tehsils by December, the minister said.

Under this system, people can book a slot online and complete the registration process at their respective tehsil offices, Pujari added.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)