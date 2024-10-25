Bhubaneswar: The landfall process of Cyclone 'Dana' was completed this morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Severe cyclonic storm 'Dana' crossed the north Odisha coast close to Habalikhati Nature Camp (Bhitarkanika) and Dhamara with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph from 0130 hrs IST to 0330 hrs IST of October 25, the agency said.

Later, it weakened into a cyclonic storm over north coastal Odisha with the completion of the landfall process. It is likely to move northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a deep depression, the IMD said in a bulletin.

The cyclonic storm resulted in the uprooting of many trees and electric poles in the coastal areas of Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts.

Restoration works by Fire Services personnel, NDRF, and ODRAF teams were underway.