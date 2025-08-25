Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has announced that landless people across the state will soon receive Record of Rights (RoR) for land. Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari made the announcement during a programme in Nabarangpur district.

“There will be no landless families in Odisha. Tehsildars will issue RoRs to all landless people. In Nabarangpur district, pattas will be distributed by August 2026,” the Minister assured.

Apart from individuals, schools will also be granted land pattas. Tehsildars will personally visit schools and hand over the pattas to their heads.

Highlighting the government’s efforts, Pujari said that around 22,000 pattas have already been issued to various educational institutions over the past year. He added that schools will also be provided pattas for forest land.