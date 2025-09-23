Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Ghat in Odisha will remain closed to traffic till September 30 following repeated landslides triggered by incessant rain. The decision was taken by the Kandhamal District Collector after fresh rockfall on Monday forced the suspension of restoration work.

According to officials, continuous rain accompanied by thunderstorms on Monday afternoon loosened rocks on the hillside, causing boulders to tumble down while workers were clearing debris and attempting to create a temporary passage for light vehicles. Fortunately, the labourers managed to escape unhurt.

Water flowing down from the hilltop also washed away soil and construction materials, stalling repair efforts. A private contractor engaged for the task has been struggling to meet the seven-day deadline for building a temporary road, as afternoon downpours continue to disrupt progress.

The recurring landslides have severely affected traffic movement on the key Ranchi-Vijayawada route, disrupting road connectivity between Ganjam, Kandhamal and western Odisha.

On September 16, a massive landslide had already blocked the ghat.