Bhubaneswar: The largest ever on-road engineering equipment exported to Bhutan today. The first-ever engineering equipment of such huge size and weight is being exported to a foreign country by road has brought pride to Odisha.

Gokulananda Mallick, Minister, MSME & Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department, flagged off the programme at Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the occasion, Mallick said, "It is a proud moment for Odisha. Under the Make-in-India Scheme, Odisha has established its independence in manufacturing world-class equipment. Principal Secretary, MSME, Hemant Sharma said, this program will create more attraction to export engineering equipments made by MSMEs. The department is always ready to provide all possible support to increase exports. The department aims to set new milestones by exporting world-class engineering equipment in the coming days.”

The Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited in association with the Association of Industrial Entrepreneurs of Bhubaneswar has organised this flag-off event at Mancheswar.

These equipments were made from the East End Technologies Private Limited, a small-scale enterprise located at the Choudwar Industrial Estate. It has been successfully providing services since 2007.

The flag-off was done in presence of the company’s Managing Director Sandeep Patnaik, Vice President JK Rath, UCCI Secretary Sanjeev Mahapatra, AIEBA Vice President Subir Banerjee, and several other dignitaries and industrialists of the state.