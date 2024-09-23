Konark: In order to kickstart the beautification work around the Konark Sun Temple, the Archaeological Survey of India conducted laser scanning surveys at the temple today.

A three-member team of the National Geographical Research Institute (NGRI) accompanied by the ASI Puri Circle Superintendent DB Garnayak and Deputy Engineer Chittaranjan Das undertook the GPRS laser scanning survey. The sanctum sanctorum of the 13rd Century shrine was surveyed.

The team also carried out an underground survey of the temple surroundings. The team comprising of Senior Scientist Dr AK Pandey, Scientists Nilesh Kumar Jaiswal and Satish Chandra Verma examined whether there are debris of any structure buried under the temple.

Garnayak stated after getting reports of the GPRS laser scanning surveys, the beautification work around the temple will begin.