Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government set March 31 as the deadline for applying to get monetary assistance under its flagship programme Subhadra Yojana.

The last date for applying for Subhadra Yojana is March 31, informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today ahead of release of second installment of money.

The eligible beneficiaries, who apply by the deadline, will receive three-phase money amounting to Rs 15,000 at one time on the auspicious occassion Rakhi Purnima this year, she clarified.

Meanwhile, the second installment of money under Subhadra Yojana will be released on March 8 covering around 1 crore women beneficiaries.

The amount will be disbursed among women beneficiries during a special programme scheduled to be held in Berhampur.

"As predicted earlier, the Subhadra Yojana has reached the magic number of more than 1 crore beneficiaries in only eight months before International Women's Day. The entire credit goes to all who are working on grassroots, the Anganwadi workers and Bank Mitra personnel. The money will be credited to bank accounts of women beneficiaries on March 8," Parida said.

So far, total 98 lakh women have been benefitted under the scheme in last four phases of first installment.

Subhadra scheme was launched on September 17, 2024, after formation of BJP government in Odisha. While Rs 5,000 was credited to bank accounts of 25 women beneficiaries in first phase, around 39 lakh women were benefitted under the scheme in the second phase on Oct 9 last year. The 3rd phase money was disbursed to 20 lakh women beneficiaries on November 24 and more than 18 lakh women beneficiaries received Rs 5,000 amount on February 8, 2025.