Bhubaneswar: In view of the disruptions caused by Cyclone Montha and the subsequent holidays declared across various districts, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has extended the last date for student enrollment for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2026.

According to a letter issued to all Higher Secondary schools affiliated with CHSE, the enrollment for regular students and form fill-up for ex-regular students can now be completed without fine till November 11, 2025.

Students can also enroll with a late fine of ₹200 from November 13 to November 18, 2025, and with a fine of ₹600 from November 19 to November 21, 2025.

The fees are to be deposited through SBI Collect within the prescribed schedule.

The CHSE further clarified the enrollment and form fill-up process applies to students of Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational streams, including those enrolled in the correspondence course.