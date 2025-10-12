Bhubaneswar: A lawyer was arrested in connection with illegal ganja trade in Odisha.

The officials of the Excise Department today arrested the lawyer following the seizure of around 30 kg ganja from his possession.

As per reports, the lawyer was transporting the contraband from Kandhamal to Bhadrak in a luxury car.

On a tip-off, the Excise sleuths intercepted the car in the midway and conducted searches.

They arrested the lawyer along with the driver of the car after the seizure of the contraband from the vehicle.