Bhubaneswar: In light of the ongoing war-like situation with Pakistan, the Police Commissionerate of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack cancelled all leaves of its personnel with immediate effect, until further notice.

In an official statement, Commissioner of Police S. Dev Datta Singh directed all officers and personnel under the Commissionerate to report back to duty immediately, including those whose leave had already been sanctioned.

"No leave will be granted until further orders," the statement clarified, adding that exceptions will be considered only in cases of medical emergencies.

The decision, according to the order, has been taken in view of the current security situation and the need for heightened preparedness.