Bhubaneswar: As tensions between Indian and Pakistan escalated, Odisha Government cancelled leaves of district collectors, Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs) and IPS officers in view of impending situation.

"In view of the ongoing war-like conditions in western part of the country, all leaves sanctioned earlier in favour of all RDCs and Collectors & DMs are hereby cancelled," an official notification released by Odisha General Administration & P.G Department stated yesterday.

The RDCs and Collectors, who are on leave, were directed to return to headquarters and join in duty immediately.

No further leave shall be granted to any officer during this period, the notification stated.

The Home Department of Odisha Government also cancelled the leaves of IPS officers until further orders in view of the situation.

As per the order, no IPS officer will be allowed to leave headquarters without prior permission of the concerned DG/Special DG.

The escalation began following a deadly militant attack at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir brutally killing 26 tourists including a Nepalese citizen on April 22.

Reacting to the incident, Indian armed forces on May 6 midnight carried out precise missile strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' destroying 9 terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

The special operation is underway by the Armed forces to eliminate terrorists and their base in Pakistan to avenge the Pahalgam attack.