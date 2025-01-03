Bhubaneswar: The state government has set March 31 as the deadline for registration under Subhadra Yojana in Odisha.

The state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved a proposal for closure of registration under Subhadra scheme on March 31 for 2024-25 fiscal, said Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja today.

“Eligible women can avail the full benefits (Rs 10,000) for the 2024-25 fiscal in one go if they apply for Subhdra scheme by March 31,” added the Chief Secretary.

As per the state government data, as many as 1.06 crore women have so far registered themselves for Subhadra scheme.

Till date, the state government has provided the first installment of Rs 5,000 to around 80 lakh women in three phases.

The scheme was launched by the BJP government in the state on September 17, last year. As many as 1 crore eligible women will be included under Subhadra Yojana in Odisha.

The scheme will be implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two installments in a year under the scheme. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Rakshya Bandhan and on International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under the scheme.