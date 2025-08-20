Bhubaneswar: Lezza Majhi, a student of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), has brought glory to her family and the residents of Uchkapat village in Sambalpur by clearing NEET 2025 and securing admission to the MBBS course at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sundargarh.

Lezza, who hails from the Kisan (ST) community, joined KGBV Bamra-VI in 2021 and stayed in the hostel during her Class IX and X. She expressed her gratitude to KGBV, a residential school initiative of the Government of India, for providing free education, mentoring, and holistic support that shaped her academic journey.

KGBVs were established to ensure quality education for underprivileged and out-of-school adolescent girls from disadvantaged communities.

Coming from a modest family, with her father working as a farmer and her mother a homemaker, Lezza’s achievement stands as an inspiring example of determination and perseverance.

After completing her matriculation from Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya (OAV), Bamra in 2022–23 with 82%, she pursued Plus II Science at OAV (Iconic), Bhubaneswar, where she secured 81.6%.