Bhubaneswar: Light rainfall is likely to occur in isolated places in some parts of Odisha in next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar stated the forecast will remain valid up to 8:30 AM on December 6 in Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts.

The meteorological centre added the rainfall is likely at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Angul, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sunderagarh, Sambalpur and Deogarh districts. The rain forecast will be valid from 8:30 am on December 8 to 8:30 am on December 9.

It stated rain will occur at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Angul, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sunderagarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh districts. The forecast will be valid from 8:30 am on December 9 to 8:30 am on December 10.