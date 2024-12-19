Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to experience light rainfall in next three days, forecast the Regional Meteorological Centre here today.

Manorama Mohanty, Director of the meteorological centre, said in next 24 hours, light rain is likely to be experienced in one or two places or some places over the districts of Malkangiri, Khordha, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Puri, Angul, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kendrapara districts.

On December 20, light to medium rainfall in one or two places of Sonepur, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Sundargarh, Nuapada, Boudh, Balangir, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Koraput districts.

Mohanty added on December 21, light rainfall is likely in one or two places over Balasore, Puri, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Cuttack districts.

She forecasted there will be no change in minimum temperature in next four days. However, there will be a fall in the minimum temperature by two to three degrees afterwards.

The lowest minimum temperature has been recorded in Rourkela at 8.4 degrees Celsius on December 19.