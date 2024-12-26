Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to experience light rainfall today while dry weather is likely to prevail across the state from tomorrow.

Light rainfall is very likely to occur in one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted.

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha from tomorrow, the agency said, adding that there will be no large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) for the next 4-5 days over the districts of Odisha.

On the other hand, the well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has weakened into a low-pressure area.

"The well-marked low-pressure area over the Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off South Andhra Pradesh-North Tamil Nadu coasts moved westwards and weakened into a low-pressure area over the same region at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 26th of December 2024. The associated cyclonic circulation now extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level," the IMD said in its morning bulletin today.