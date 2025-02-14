Bhubaneswar: Some parts of Odisha may experience light to moderate rainfall on February 19 and 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted today.

Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of north coastal Odisha and Mayurbhanj on February 19. Similarly, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of north coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Dhenkanal on February 20, the IMD said in its bulletin today.

The agency has predicted that dry weather is likely to prevail across the state till February 18.

The minimum temperature (night temperature) is very likely to gradually rise by 2-3 degree Celsius during the next three days and no large change thereafter during the subsequent two days over the districts of Odisha, the agency added.