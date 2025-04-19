Rourkela: A massive fire reportedly caused by lightning strike engulfed at least nine vehicles including four cars during a wedding event in Odisha's Rourkela city on Friday evening.

Though, no human casualties have been reported in the incident, the fire caused damage to vehicles of attendees of the wedding ceremony.

According to reports, Bijay Sonak of Janta Niwas Lane had organised the event for wedding of his daughter at a pavilion near Agrasen Bhawan at Panposh Road on Friday evening. The entrance of pavilion was decorated with palm leaves and other items. His relatives and friends had parked their vehicles in front of the entrance.

At around 6.30 pm, lightning struck an electric transformer near the pavilion triggering the blaze. At least 4 cars and 5 motorcycles as well as the decorated entrance gate were burnt in the massive fire.

The fire services personnel and locals managed the bring the fire under control.

The police started investigation into the incident.