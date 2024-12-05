Bhubaneswar: The lightning strikes have killed 1,075 people in the last three years in Odisha, informed Revenue and Disaster Suresh Pujari in Assembly today.

Of total fatalities, the highest number of 81 deaths occurred due to lightning strikes in the Mayurbhanj district followed by Balasore district (68) and Ganjam district (60) between 2022 and 2024.

The data presented by the Minister in the House revealed that the lightning strikes have claimed 306 lives during 2022-23 and 272 during 2023-24.

So far, 201 deaths have been confirmed in this fiscal 2024-25. Of them, ex-gratia has been paid to 77 victims' families and 124 cases are under consideration.

Replying to a query asked by BJD MLA , the Minister informed the House that the state government has declared lightning as a specific disaster since April 1, 2015, and is providing Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia assistance to kins of deceased persons as per the norm.

The ex-gratia amount, which is being provided to victims' families, is equivalent to the amount of SDRF/NDRF norm of the Centre. However, the state government has no plan to increase the amount by amending the existing Odisha Relief Code, the Pujari cleared.

Here are the district-wise lightning deaths between 2022 and 2024.