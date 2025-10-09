Bhubaneswar: A powerful lightning strike hit the revered 11th-century Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, burning the divine flag atop the temple and damaging several electrical systems, including around 40 CCTV cameras, servitors said on Thursday.

The temple city experienced dangerous lightning strikes and heavy thunderstorm rain on Wednesday afternoon. Major roads and several parts of the state capital were flooded due to the downpour, disrupting normal life.

According to temple servitors, the lightning caused severe electrical disruption, bursting CCTV cameras and damaging fixtures inside the sanctum sanctorum. Several servitors and devotees reportedly sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Blaming the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for negligence, the servitors alleged that the temple lacked proper earthing, which led to the extensive damage.

A five-member ASI team visited the temple on Thursday to assess the situation and begin an inspection. While the burnt flag has been replaced and electricians started repair work, the incident has left devotees and servitors deeply shaken.



