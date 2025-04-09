Bhubaneswar: The Lingaraj Temple Road railway station in Bhubaneswar is set to undergo a major facelift with several passenger-friendly facilities in the pipeline. The redevelopment plan includes the installation of a new lift, the construction of a foot overbridge, modern toilets, a cafeteria, a commercial complex, and an air-conditioned waiting hall for passengers.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, after reviewing the progress of the project on Tuesday, informed that the facilities will be inaugurated by October 31 this year, upon completion of renovation work.

As per sources, the total project cost is estimated at Rs 19.53 crore. The renovation includes the construction of a new G+2 station building over 765 square metres and redevelopment of the existing 1100 square metre building at the front of the station.

Other key upgrades include a 12-metre-wide foot overbridge, separate parking spaces for two-wheelers and three-wheelers over 260 square metres, and a new 130 square metre waiting hall. Additionally, premium modular toilets for men and women will be set up over 65 square metres, and granite and mosaic tiling will be laid on platforms 1, 2, and 3.

A total of 29 bays will be added to enhance platform shelter capacity. The project also features new coach indication boards, train indication boards, and signage, with support from the Ministry of Railways.

Once completed, the upgraded station is expected to significantly benefit pilgrims and daily commuters.