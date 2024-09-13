Bhubaneswar: As part of measures by the Odisha Government endorsing liquor ban in religious places, the Excise Department restricted liquor sales at Puri sea beach.

As per the notification, liquor serving in beach shacks will not be allowed to promote tourism.

As per the order, the liquor will be banned in beach shacks under Puri Municipality and within a 5 km radius of any other place of socio-religious-cultural significance in the state.

The license for serving liquor in beach shacks was allowed as per approval given by the Tourism Department of the state government.

However, allowing beach shacks at Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath, is not in the interest of preserving the socio-religious-cultural significance of the land of Lord Jagannath.

As per the notification by the Excise Department, no license shall be granted to operate beach shacks in the jurisdiction of Puri Municipality and within 5 km of any place of socio-religious-cultural significance in other parts of Odisha.

The socio-religious-cultural significance will be decided by the state government from time to time, the notification stated.